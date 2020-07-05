Global  

Jamie Carragher reacts to Curtis Jones’ goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa

The Sport Review Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher praised Curtis Jones after the Liverpool FC teenager scored his first Premier League goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa. The Premier League champions were looking to bounce back from a humiliating 4-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last week after being crowned title winners. Liverpool FC struggled to […]

