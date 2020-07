City loses 1-0 at Southampton after moment of magic by Adams Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Che Adams scored from a spectacular long-range lob for his first goal for Southampton to earn a surprising 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League Che Adams scored from a spectacular long-range lob for his first goal for Southampton to earn a surprising 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League 👓 View full article

