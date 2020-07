Cristiano Ronaldo relieved to score off free-kick: Juventus boss Sarri Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said that Cristiano Ronaldo was relieved to have finally broken his duck from free-kick situations. Ronaldo scored from a free-kick on Saturday against local rivals Torino. While the Portuguese star was known for his proficiency from dead-ball situations at his previous clubs, this was the first...