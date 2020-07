You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho fears for future of 'beautiful game' after VAR decision shakes spurs



Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he fears for the future of football after his side were on the wrong end of one of the most controversial VAR decisions of the season in a 3-1 loss at Sheffield.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 3 days ago Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hopes the club can tie up a new contract for Eric Dier.The England international’s current deal expires at the end of next season, but Mourinho says both the club, led by.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 5 days ago Mourinho plays down suggestions of rift with Ndombele



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a rift between him and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France midfielder, who Mourinho met during lockdown to help install his GPS equipment, has not.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this