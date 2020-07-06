Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nate Diaz posts thoughts on UFC 251 fight card as Jorge Masvidal will now fight Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns hits back on Twitter

talkSPORT Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Nate Diaz appeared to upset Gilbert Burns with his tweet about the UFC 251 main event. Burns was due to fight Kamaru Usman at ‘Fight Island’ for the welterweight title, but was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test, which saw Jorge Masvidal step in as a sensational last minute replacement. It prompted […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi 00:56

 Jorge Masvidal to take on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 next weekend at new UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CAGESIDE Episode 2: A look At UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns [Video]

CAGESIDE Episode 2: A look At UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns

The UFC heads to Las Vegas where Tyron Woodley will make his much-anticipated return to the octagon against the dangerous Gilbert Burns. Philly-based Pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 12:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Dana White posts first pictures of UFC Fight Island on Twitter and Instagram as date for mega card with beach view edges closer

 Work is underway to get the much anticipated ‘Fight Island’ up and running for its 11 July premiere at UFC 251. Dana White posted an image of the octagon...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this