Jorge Masvidal overcomes first hurdle ahead of last-minute fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 – but others still remain

talkSPORT Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Jorge Masvidal has overcome the first major obstacle ahead of his last-minute fight with Kamaru Usman by testing negative for COVID-19 on Sunday night. In a dramatic turn of events, it was announced that Masvidal would step in to fight Usman for the welterweight title on six days’ notice after Gilbert Burns dropped out due […]
