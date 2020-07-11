Global  
 

Meet Kamaru Usman’s ‘little’ brother Mohammed – a 250lbs heavyweight who KO’d his last opponent in 48 seconds and rejected the UFC, ONE and Bellator

talkSPORT Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Kamaru Usman is set to take centre stage once again on Saturday night as the UFC welterweight champion defends his title against bitter rival Jorge Masvidal. The fight, which takes place on UFC ‘Fight Island’, is exclusively live and available to enjoy for free on talkSPORT 2, with coverage starting at 1am on Sunday morning. […]
