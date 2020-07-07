Fernando Alonso: Two-time world champion to return to Formula 1 next season to replace Daniel Ricciardo at Renault Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Fernando Alonso is set to return to Formula 1 as a driver for Renault next year. Alonso, the two-time world champion, left F1 in 2018 after four unsuccessful years with McLaren – the team Daniel Ricciardo is joining from Renault to free up space for the Spaniard's return. The announcement that Sebastian Vettel will leave


