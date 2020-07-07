Lacazette set to leave Arsenal?

Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () According to a recent report from L’Equipe, Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is considering his future in the midst of great speculation linking him with a string of top European clubs. The 29-year-old has struggled to find consistent opportunities in the first team in the Premier League as of late, especially since the restart. Now, though, […]
Boss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge. Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a vital 2-0 victory at Wolves in the race for Europe. The Gunners moved into seventh, three points...