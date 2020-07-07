|
Championship RESULTS: Brentford come back to beat Charlton, Harry Arter wondergoal seals Fulham win as promotion race hots up
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Brentford overcame Charlton to crank up the pressure on West Brom in the race for automatic promotion, but needed late goals from Said Benrahma and Ethan Pinnock to seal their 2-1 win at Griffin Park. The relegation-threatened Addicks were leading for the majority of the game thanks to an early goal from Macauley Bonne. Brentford […]
