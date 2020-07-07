Championship RESULTS: Brentford come back to beat Charlton, Harry Arter wondergoal seals Fulham win as promotion race hots up Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Brentford overcame Charlton to crank up the pressure on West Brom in the race for automatic promotion, but needed late goals from Said Benrahma and Ethan Pinnock to seal their 2-1 win at Griffin Park. The relegation-threatened Addicks were leading for the majority of the game thanks to an early goal from Macauley Bonne. Brentford […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this