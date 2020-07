You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vardy: Our patience paid off



Jamie Vardy praised his Leicester teammates for their 1-1 draw against Arsenal and feels that the Foxes deserved at least a point as they continue to battle for a place in the Premier League top four. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:48 Published 40 minutes ago 10 Players To WATCH When The Premier League Returns!



Today on Football Daily, we’re celebrating the Premier League’s return, we’re profiling the stars who could change their club’s fortunes over the last ten games. Our list includes Tottenham.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:27 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Chelsea into 3rd place in Premier League; Arsenal held by Leicester On a night of spectacular goals in the Premier League, it was a pair of tackles that had the most significant impact on the hard-fought race for Champions…

Japan Today 44 minutes ago



Manchester United come from behind to beat Bournemouth 5-2 Manchester United powered into fourth place in the Premier League with a 5-2 rout of struggling Bournemouth, while Arsenal dealt a major blow to Wolves'...

Mid-Day 3 days ago





Tweets about this