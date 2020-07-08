Govt forms panel to probe 3 Gandhi family-linked trusts
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, the home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet on Wednesday.
