Govt forms panel to probe 3 Gandhi family-linked trusts

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, the home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet on Wednesday.
