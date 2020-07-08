Govt forms panel to probe 3 Gandhi family-linked trusts

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Political harassment': Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row



Congress leader Ahmed Patel has lashed out at the Modi government over the notice to Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her Delhi bungalow. Patel said that the decision reeked of double standards and said that.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:34 Published 5 days ago Rahul Gandhi provides smart TVs to students in Wayanad for online classes



Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi provided smart TVs to tribal students in his constituency for online classes. The latest trance of 175 smart TVs have been handed over to the district.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45 Published 5 days ago Maneka Gandhi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, Kerala govt over elephant’s death



BJP leader Maneka Gandhi lashed out at the Kerala government over the death of the elephant in Mallapuram. Maneka blamed the state government over inaction against animal cruelty. Maneka asked for the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:02 Published on June 4, 2020

Tweets about this