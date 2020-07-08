|
Eric Dier to miss most of Tottenham’s remaining games this season as FA confirm punishment for fan confrontation
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Tottenham defender Eric Dier has been hit with a four-game ban for climbing into the stands to confront a supporter. The England international has also been fined £40,000 by the Football Association over the incident, which happened after his side’s FA Cup exit to Norwich on March 4. Dier, whose team had just lost a […]
