Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eric Dier to miss most of Tottenham’s remaining games this season as FA confirm punishment for fan confrontation

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Tottenham defender Eric Dier has been hit with a four-game ban for climbing into the stands to confront a supporter. The England international has also been fined £40,000 by the Football Association over the incident, which happened after his side’s FA Cup exit to Norwich on March 4. Dier, whose team had just lost a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho fears for future of 'beautiful game' after VAR decision shakes spurs [Video]

Mourinho fears for future of 'beautiful game' after VAR decision shakes spurs

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he fears for the future of football after his side were on the wrong end of one of the most controversial VAR decisions of the season in a 3-1 loss at Sheffield..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract [Video]

Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hopes the club can tie up a new contract for Eric Dier.The England international’s current deal expires at the end of next season, but Mourinho says both the club, led by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this