Eric Dier to miss most of Tottenham’s remaining games this season as FA confirm punishment for fan confrontation Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has been hit with a four-game ban for climbing into the stands to confront a supporter. The England international has also been fined £40,000 by the Football Association over the incident, which happened after his side’s FA Cup exit to Norwich on March 4. Dier, whose team had just lost a […] 👓 View full article

