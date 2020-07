Met police apologise to Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams for distress caused Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Bianca Williams and her partner Ricardo dos Santos were pulled from their car during a stop and search over the weekend, forcing the Metropolitan Police to issue an apology to the Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams and her partner Ricardo dos Santos were pulled from their car during a stop and search over the weekend, forcing the Metropolitan Police to issue an apology to the Team GB sprinter 👓 View full article