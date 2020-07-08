Global  

Alex Pullin: Australian snowboarding champion dies aged 32 after drowning while spearfishing in Queensland

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Australia’s two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin has died while spearfishing off the Gold Coast. Pullin, 32, was found unresponsive off Palm Beach in Queensland after being spotted by a snorkeller. The snowboarder, known as ‘Chumpy’, was Australia’s flag-bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, and competed in three Olympics. The Victoria-born athlete, who […]
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Australian snowboarder Pullin drowns while spear fishing

Australian snowboarder Pullin drowns while spear fishing 01:40

 Double world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin drowns while spear fishing

