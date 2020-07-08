Global  
 

Should Jamie Vardy have been sent off in Leicester City’s draw away to Arsenal? (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Arsenal and Leicester City drew 1-1 at the Emirates on Tuesday. As you might have expected, the goals were scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy, the 21st and 84th minute, respectively, but two other moments caused quite a bit of controversy. Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was sent off for a reckless challenge of Leicester […]

News video: Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser 00:39

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners looked on course for a fourth straight Premier League win after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring...

