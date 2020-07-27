Global  
 

Jamie Vardy wins English Premier League's Golden Boot award

Mid-Day Monday, 27 July 2020
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy bagged the Premier Leagues Golden Boot award after netting 23 goals across the 2019/20 season. Vardy beat Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22), Southamptons Danny Ings (22) and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (20) to scoop the prestigious individual award.

He was, however,...
