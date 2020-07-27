Jamie Vardy wins English Premier League's Golden Boot award
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy bagged the Premier Leagues Golden Boot award after netting 23 goals across the 2019/20 season. Vardy beat Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22), Southamptons Danny Ings (22) and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (20) to scoop the prestigious individual award.
