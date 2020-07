You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Poem On The History Of Racism In The UK, By Author And Playwright Keith Jarrett



Writer, performer and educator Keith Jarrett has created an original poetic response to the UK’s own history of anti-Black racism. Jarrett, the UK poetry slam champion and Rio International Poetry.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 03:32 Published on June 14, 2020 Amsterdam protest: Thousands rally against racism in capital city



The Netherlands questions some of its longtime traditions in light of the Black Lives Matter movement. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:01 Published on June 11, 2020 Talking to your child about race and racism



Amidst this moment of national unrest after the death of George Floyd, one therapist said it's not too early or too late to talk about racism and the history of racist ideas with your children. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:09 Published on June 9, 2020

Tweets about this