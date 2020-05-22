Michael Beasley 'moving toward' contract with Brooklyn Nets, per report

Spencer Dinwiddie joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to talk some NBA. Hear Spencer discuss his creative mindset, post-NBA plans, why he thinks Kevin Durant is a better scorer than James Harde,..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 08:52Published
Brooklyn Nets G Spencer Dinwiddie joins Colin Cowherd. Hear what he's heard about the NBA's potential return, his thoughts on 'The Last Dance' and what it's like to be teammates with Kyrie Irving and..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:26Published