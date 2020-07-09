Jamal Crawford agrees to contract with Brooklyn Nets, per report

DomESPN 💭 Finally https://t.co/4oJt2qBmxU 7 minutes ago
Sportsnet Jamal Crawford has reportedly agreed to a deal with the @BrooklynNets.
https://t.co/FxRCbWpSIe 14 minutes ago
Austin Shoultz about freaking time he should have been playing @JCrossover https://t.co/eeNC5wxzXp 18 minutes ago
Andre Vincent Jr Jamal Crawford agrees to contract with Brooklyn Nets🔥
#jamalcrawford
#brooklynnets
#nba
#walkingbucket @ Brooklyn… https://t.co/j8dl5dl9cS 19 minutes ago
ProSportsDaily Jamal Crawford Agrees to Contract with Nets Ahead of NBA Restart #NBA #NBATwitter #NBATogether #NBARestart… https://t.co/FsnflX8BSq 20 minutes ago
coach Hansen Great sign! The dude can score the ball. Last time played he scored 50
https://t.co/Ptb6yq8Quz 25 minutes ago
Justin Well it’s about time https://t.co/XSVivbMNuP 29 minutes ago
Jerry Wright Do he still got the sauce 🤠this is going to be crazy .... https://t.co/4x2OUnckeT 29 minutes ago