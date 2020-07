You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe reveals his conversation with DeSean Jackson following anit-Semitic post



3-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson is facing criticism after sharing an anti-Semitic quote that was attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson also shared admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan... Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:25 Published 13 hours ago Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Posts Apology, Eagles 'Disappointed' Following Social Media Posts Supporting Anti-Semitism



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is apologizing after sharing posts supporting anti-Semitism on his social media page. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:30 Published 1 day ago Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Under Fire After Sharing Posts Supporting Anti-Semitism On Instagram



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is under fire after sharing posts supporting anti-semitism on his social media page. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this