Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested from Ujjain

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The kingpin of Kanpur encounter gangster Vikas Dubey was on Thursday arrested by police from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who has about 60 criminal cases against him. Dubey was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF

UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF 01:31

 Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local police surrounded Amar. He was injured in the firing and died during treatment in the hospital. Two...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hunt for gangster Vikas Dubey intensifies: All the latest updates [Video]

Hunt for gangster Vikas Dubey intensifies: All the latest updates

Police have intensified the search for gangster Vikas Dubey. A man suspected to be Vikas, was seen in Faridabad on Wednesday. CCTV captured footage of a man suspected to be Vikas. VIkas is the main..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:37Published
Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News

Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav 'refused' to file review petition; West Bengal govt to impose 7-day strict lockdown in containment zones from Thursday; Delhi University postpones final year exams to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published
Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court [Video]

Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court

Around three men who were arrested in connection with Kanpur encounter case were produced before the District Court in Haryana's Faridabad on July 08. They were arrested after a raid was conducted at a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

 Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya
Hindu

Kanpur encounter: Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested from Ujjain

 News from India and across the world, as it unfolds. Stay with TOI for live updates
IndiaTimes

UP gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 cops, arrested in Ujjain

 Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in killing of eight policemen during a shootout in Kanpur, was arrested from Mahakaal Mandir in Madhya...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

SwapnilSalavi2

Swapnil Salavi RT @ndtv: UP gangster #VikasDubey, on the run, arrested at Madhya Pradesh temple https://t.co/n85azyPuFu https://t.co/sPtvMdockf 4 seconds ago

prakash24308092

prakash Mehra Gangster Vikas_Dubey arrested in Ujjain. The question is how did he cross the boundaries of so many states from Utt… https://t.co/OFIfYwkPca 14 seconds ago

southindia_post

The South Indian Post Kanpur encounter main accused gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in MP’s Ujjain read more @ https://t.co/VYC41jWRWF https://t.co/BUHCXBpTOt 18 seconds ago

Santosh43677000

Santosh Jha RT @indiatvnews: Chase ends, Vikas Dubey arrested: What we know so far #VikasDubey #VikasDubeyArrested #KanpurEncounter #KanpurEncounterCa… 20 seconds ago

A8010230860

Bhartiye RT @timesofindia: Madhya Pradesh CM @ChouhanShivraj tweets: Our government will not spare any criminal; congratulations to the Ujjain polic… 22 seconds ago

SharathKanyadi

Sharath kumar k RT @AdityaRajKaul: Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, arrested in Ujjain.… 22 seconds ago

ParthDi93764699

Amogh Dixit It is honoured our police team that the gangster vikas dubey was arrested . I requested the police team please enco… https://t.co/pMx65MlhVX 22 seconds ago

dass_gc

Gautam 🇮🇳 Well Done @Uppolice. #VikasDubey https://t.co/lrsAr06t58 26 seconds ago