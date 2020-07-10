Global  

From Friday to Friday: The story of UP gangster Vikas Dubey

Mid-Day Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Vikas Dubey was a relatively unknown name in Uttar Pradesh and its underworld till Friday, July 3. As the sun dawned on Friday, Dubey had become the most dreaded name in the country.

He and his accomplices had shot dead eight police personnel in Bikru village under Chaubeypur police circle in cold blood. The police team had...
 Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, arrested from a temple in Madhya Pradesh after a nearly week-long chase involving the police across three states. Vikas Dubey was caught in Ujjain around the same time two of his aides were killed in separate encounters...

