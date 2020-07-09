Global  

Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The kingpin of Kanpur encounter gangster Vikas Dubey was on Thursday arrested by police from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who has about 60 criminal cases against him. Dubey was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh
