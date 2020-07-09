Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Thursday, 9 July 2020 () The kingpin of Kanpur encounter gangster Vikas Dubey was on Thursday arrested by police from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who has about 60 criminal cases against him. Dubey was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh
Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local police surrounded Amar. He was injured in the firing and died during treatment in the hospital. Two...
Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav 'refused' to file review petition; West Bengal govt to impose 7-day strict lockdown in containment zones from Thursday; Delhi University postpones final year exams to..
Around three men who were arrested in connection with Kanpur encounter case were produced before the District Court in Haryana's Faridabad on July 08. They were arrested after a raid was conducted at a..