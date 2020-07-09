UFC 251 news: Jose Aldo acknowledges Petr Yan IS betting favourite – but wants GOAT recognition when he wins bantamweight title Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jose Aldo believes victory over Petr Yan at UFC 251 on Fight Island would cement his status as one of the greatest fighters of all time. The former featherweight champion is competing for the vacant bantamweight championship in the first event ever held at ‘Fight Island’. Staged on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the purpose-built […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this