Gary Neville waxes lyrical as Mason Greenwood smashes in stunner Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

The Sky Sports pundit believes United have a "stunning player" in Mason Greenwood after the teenager scored a beauty at Villa.



The post Gary Neville waxes lyrical as Mason Greenwood smashes in stunner appeared first on teamtalk.com. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TEAMtalk Gary Neville has waxed lyrical about Mason Greenwood after the teenager's stunning strike at Aston Villa πŸ‘Œ https://t.co/opxRGvHNQi 38 minutes ago Rayan Mount Werner Gary Neville Waxes Lyrical About Pulisic’s Lastest Goal https://t.co/Em7JTemOJL 1 day ago