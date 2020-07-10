Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: What we know so far

Friday, 10 July 2020 () Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Monday, a day after he was arrested, while trying to flee from the custody of Uttar Pradesh police after the Special Task Force (STF) convoy met with an accident on their way back from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur, confirmed Mohit Agarwal, IG, Kanpur. Dubey was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, was arrested on Thursday morning from a temple in Madhya Pradesh after a five-day chase across four states. He was caught just as he emerged after praying at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, where he had arrived after a...
