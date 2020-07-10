Tammy Abraham talks up ‘phenomenal’ Chelsea FC forward Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tammy Abraham has praised Olivier Giroud for producing some “phenomenal” form for Chelsea FC since the return of top-flight football in England. The 33-year-old Giroud has made some key contributions for Frank Lampard’s men over the last few weeks, with the French forward having scored in the recent victories over Watford and Crystal Palace in […]



The post Tammy Abraham talks up 'phenomenal' Chelsea FC forward appeared first on The Sport Review.

