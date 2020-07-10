Kieran Tierney: What I really think about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Kieran Tierney has praised the “brilliant” Mikel Arteta for impact he has been having at The Emirates since taking charge. The Gunners initially made a slow start to the return of Premier League football with back to back defeats by Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion. However, the north London side have bounced back […]



The post Kieran Tierney: What I really think about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

