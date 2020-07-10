Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kieran Tierney: What I really think about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

The Sport Review Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Kieran Tierney has praised the “brilliant” Mikel Arteta for impact he has been having at The Emirates since taking charge. The Gunners initially made a slow start to the return of Premier League football with back to back defeats by Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion. However, the north London side have bounced back […]

The post Kieran Tierney: What I really think about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser 00:39

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners looked on course for a fourth straight Premier League win after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League [Video]

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League

Boss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge.Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Arteta reacts to rumours of Guendouzi summer exit [Video]

Arteta reacts to rumours of Guendouzi summer exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to rumours that Matteo Guendouzi will be leaving the club this summer. He spoke ahead of Arsenal's clash with Sheffield United on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Brighton v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta pre-match press conference [Video]

Brighton v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta pre-match press conference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he wants to 'delete' last night's game and look forward to their game on Saturday against Brighton, during his pre-match Zoom press conference.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Kieran Tierney credits Mikel Arteta for Arsenal's newfound confidence

 Ten-man Gunners survived a late scare to share points with Leicester on Tuesday
Independent

Ashley Cole explains why Kieran Tierney has improved Arsenal defensively

Ashley Cole explains why Kieran Tierney has improved Arsenal defensively Kieran Tierney has fought back from injury problems to catch the eye in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side
Football.london

Arsenal rebuild will not happen overnight, warns defender Kieran Tierney

 Kieran Tierney has praised head coach Mikel Arteta for improving Arsenal’s fortunes – but has warned supporters there is no quick-fix.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Football.london

Tweets about this