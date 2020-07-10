India, China agree on disengagement of troops

Friday, 10 July 2020 () India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the troops for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility along the LAC. The MEA said the talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.
Congress has lashed out at the Modi government over the disengagement process in Ladakh. 'If China had not intruded, how are they withdrawing?', asked Congress leader Salman Khurshid, referring to PM Modi's earlier statement that there had been no intrusion in Ladakh. Khurshid said that the...
MEA's spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, in a media briefing, announced that the next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC) is expected to..
