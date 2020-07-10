Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India, China agree on disengagement of troops

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the troops for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility along the LAC. The MEA said the talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'If China didn't intrude..': Congress demands transparency on LAC status

'If China didn't intrude..': Congress demands transparency on LAC status 01:47

 Congress has lashed out at the Modi government over the disengagement process in Ladakh. 'If China had not intruded, how are they withdrawing?', asked Congress leader Salman Khurshid, referring to PM Modi's earlier statement that there had been no intrusion in Ladakh. Khurshid said that the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘India, China agree peace & tranquility essential in border areas’: MEA [Video]

‘India, China agree peace & tranquility essential in border areas’: MEA

MEA's spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, in a media briefing, announced that the next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC) is expected to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published
Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases [Video]

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases

From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published
India and China have agreed to peace and tranquility: MEA [Video]

India and China have agreed to peace and tranquility: MEA

On India-China border issue, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said that Special Representatives (SRs) of both sides have agreed that peace and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Both India, China to verify disengagement process

 Indian and Chinese armies are expected to carry out a joint verification to assess the implementation of the disengagement process once the dismantling of...
IndiaTimes

India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh

 India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the...
IndiaTimes

Live: India, China army commanders to meet soon

 After several rounds of military and diplomatic level talks, Indian and Chinese troops have begun a disengagement process near the LAC in Ladakh. Stay with TOI...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

dailysunbd

Daily-Sun India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh-492779 https://t.co/lSNL1um66k 20 seconds ago

anish_nanda

Anish Nanda India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh https://t.co/zhcqyVU7oJ 7 minutes ago

NewsroomPostCom

Newsroom Post #India, #China agree on ‘complete disengagement’ of troops at #LAC https://t.co/fgNuulV4s6 7 minutes ago

ratna_prasad

RMP India, China diplomats vow to keep talks on track https://t.co/6dt07DRtZM ..... need to careful of another deception... 8 minutes ago

Shubha186

Shubha Kamala Prasad RT @ACSouthAsia: #India and #China come to an agreement on "complete disengagement" of troops on LAC, @livemint reports. https://t.co/kMl… 13 minutes ago

ACSouthAsia

South Asia Center #India and #China come to an agreement on "complete disengagement" of troops on LAC, @livemint reports.… https://t.co/FtSsKKO3kl 16 minutes ago

shailendra1212

Shailendra Aragula RT @kktotlani: Latest: India, China agree on "complete disengagement" of troops from eastern Ladakh in timely manner. 20 minutes ago

keshab0910

keshab meher RT @timesofindia: India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh https://t.co/uw1xSUWDMs https://t.co/Yz9LvhUPf3 32 minutes ago