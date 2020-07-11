Global  
 

Roy Keane claims Paul Pogba doesn't want to be Man United leader

The Sport Review Saturday, 11 July 2020
Roy Keane has criticised Paul Pogba’s lack of leadership at Manchester United. The France international scored his first Premier League goal of the 2019-20 season in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday night. Pogba produced a clinical finish from outside the area to net Manchester United’s third goal in a […]

