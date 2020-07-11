‘If you’re Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are signing Aaron Ramsey, you’re not impressed’ – Piers Morgan aims latest dig at ex-Arsenal star
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () Piers Morgan has thrown the latest punch in his sparring match with Aaron Ramsey, suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘not massively impressed’ when the Welshman joined him at Juventus. Good Morning Britain presenter and die-hard Gooner joined Jonny Owen and Friends on talkSPORT this week to discuss all things Arsenal, and naturally couldn’t refusing having another […]