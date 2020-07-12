Global  
 

Transfer news and football gossip: Manchester United told to pay up for Sancho, Chelsea want ace from rivals, while Tottenham are to reject wonderkid offers

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 July 2020
talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from today’s papers and online… Borussia Dortmund want £116m for England winger Jadon Sancho and aren’t willing to budge on the asking price. Manchester United want the England winger, who had another stunning season in Germany with the Bundesliga giants but could be priced out […]
