F1 Styrian GP: Perez "lucky just to lose one position" after Albon clash Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Sergio Perez says has no regrets about his failed overtaking attempt on Alex Albon in the Styrian GP - believing he was lucky to ultimately lose only one place by the finish 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this