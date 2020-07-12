Sir Alex Ferguson delighted by displays of two Man United stars – report
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Sir Alex Ferguson has been enjoying Manchester United’s recent resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he has been particularly delighted by the performances of Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay, according to reports in the British media. The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the former Manchester United boss has been in regular […]
The post Sir Alex Ferguson delighted by displays of two Man United stars – report appeared first on The Sport Review.