News24.com | Rising star Morikawa outguns Thomas in dramatic PGA playoff Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

American Collin Morikawa tapped in a putt on the third playoff hole to outduel Justin Thomas in a wild Sunday finish and capture the US PGA Tour Workday Charity Open. 👓 View full article

