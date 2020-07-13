Tottenham release statement as club confirm reports Serge Aurier’s brother Christopher shot dead in France Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

The brother of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has been killed in France, the club have confirmed. A man, later identified to be Aurier’s sibling Christopher, was shot in the Thibaud area of Toulouse at around 5am on Monday morning, with the incident occurring near a nightclub. A Tottenham statement, released on Monday morning, read: “The […] 👓 View full article

