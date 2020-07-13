Tottenham release statement as club confirm reports Serge Aurier’s brother Christopher shot dead in France

Global  
 

The brother of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has been killed in France, the club have confirmed. A man, later identified to be Aurier’s sibling Christopher, was shot in the Thibaud area of Toulouse at around 5am on Monday morning, with the incident occurring near a nightclub. A Tottenham statement, released on Monday morning, read: “The […]
