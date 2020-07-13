|
Wycombe Wanderers promoted to Championship for first time with victory over Oxford United in League One play-off final
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Wycombe Wanderers have been promoted to the second tier of English football for the first time in their history as they beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley. The Chairboys took an early lead when Anthony Stewart headed the ball in-off U’s goalkeeper Simon Eastwood. Karl Robinson’s side improved after […]
