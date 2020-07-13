Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wycombe Wanderers promoted to Championship for first time with victory over Oxford United in League One play-off final

talkSPORT Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Wycombe Wanderers have been promoted to the second tier of English football for the first time in their history as they beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley. The Chairboys took an early lead when Anthony Stewart headed the ball in-off U’s goalkeeper Simon Eastwood. Karl Robinson’s side improved after […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision 00:35

 Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are currently third in the table but face a hard-fought battle with the likes of Manchester United,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Air Force Airman meets newborn for the first time during homecoming celebration [Video]

U.S. Air Force Airman meets newborn for the first time during homecoming celebration

“Welcome home daddy, I’ve waited my whole life to meet you.” That was the quote written on one-month-old Callum Jett Bliem’s shirt this afternoon. His father, Kevin Bliem, is an engineer with..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:32Published
Donald Trump wears face mask in public for the first time as Covid-19 menace continues|Oneinida News [Video]

Donald Trump wears face mask in public for the first time as Covid-19 menace continues|Oneinida News

As the Coronavirus menace continues to haunt United States, US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time Saturday, finally yielding to intense pressure to set a public health..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test [Video]

West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test

West Indies coach Phil Simmons says he remains confident that his side can keep their cool and push for victory in the final day of their first Test against England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

League One play-off semi-final second leg results: Oxford United beat Portsmouth on penalties and Wycombe avoid Fleetwood comeback to set up Wembley showdown

 Oxford United and Wycombe will meet in the League One play-off final next Monday. The U’s and Pompey cancelled each other out in the semi-final second leg with...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Local NewsBBC News

Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Fleetwood Town (agg: 6-3): Chairboys to face Oxford in final

 Wycombe Wanderers withstand a brave display from Fleetwood Town to reach the League One play-off final.
BBC News

Wycombe Wanderers v Fleetwood Town

 BBC Local News: Oxford -- Live coverage of Monday's League One play-off semi-final second leg between Wycombe Wanderers and Fleetwood Town.
BBC Local News


Tweets about this