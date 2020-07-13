Wycombe Wanderers promoted to Championship for first time with victory over Oxford United in League One play-off final Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Wycombe Wanderers have been promoted to the second tier of English football for the first time in their history as they beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley. The Chairboys took an early lead when Anthony Stewart headed the ball in-off U's goalkeeper Simon Eastwood. Karl Robinson's side improved after […]


