|
Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa gets his wish to celebrate Championship promotion with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Video)
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Against all odds, Wycombe Wanderers secured Championship promotion as they beat Oxford United in the League One play-offs on Monday evening. Striker Adebayo Akinfenwa gave a very emotional interview to Sky Sports and said the only person who could call him up on WhatsApp was Jurgen Klopp, so they could celebrate together. 🗣 – "Tell […]
The post Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa gets his wish to celebrate Championship promotion with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this