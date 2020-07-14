Global  
 

Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa gets his wish to celebrate Championship promotion with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Video)

Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Against all odds, Wycombe Wanderers secured Championship promotion as they beat Oxford United in the League One play-offs on Monday evening. Striker Adebayo Akinfenwa gave a very emotional interview to Sky Sports and said the only person who could call him up on WhatsApp was Jurgen Klopp, so they could celebrate together. 🗣 – "Tell […]

Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Klopp 'hits up Akinfenwa' after promotion

Klopp 'hits up Akinfenwa' after promotion 00:42

 Adebayo Akinfenwa asked Jurgen Klopp to 'hit him up on Whatsapp' after Wycombe's promotion and the Liverpool manager didn't disappoint.

