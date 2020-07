Canadiens GM Bergevin mum on reports 3 players contracted virus Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

There were three players absent on the ice at the Montreal Canadiens' training facility: defencemen Josh Brook, Brett Kulak and Xavier Ouellet. Asked about the report that three Canadiens tested positive, GM Marc Bergevin remained mum as training camp for all 24 teams in the NHL's return started Monday. 👓 View full article

