Journalist: Chelsea FC preparing their first offer to sign Kai Havertz

The Sport Review Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Chelsea FC are lining up their first official bid to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira. The Blues are believed to be interested in a deal to land the 21-year-old attacker this summer as Frank Lampard looks to further bolster his squad ahead of next season. Italian […]

The post Journalist: Chelsea FC preparing their first offer to sign Kai Havertz appeared first on The Sport Review.
