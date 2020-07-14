Journalist: Chelsea FC preparing their first offer to sign Kai Havertz

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Chelsea Havertz hopes improved by Werner signing'



Chelsea's hopes of signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz have been improved by the Premier League club completing a deal for his Germany teammate Timo Werner, according to journalist.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:31 Published on June 18, 2020 'Chelsea an exciting project for Havertz'



Sky Sports pundits Keith Andrews and Don Goodman believe Chelsea are in a good position to secure the signature of Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:13 Published on June 12, 2020 Football transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Havertz and Benrahma in striker hunt



A look at football rumours in the papers as Chelsea look intent on bolstering their striking options, with Kai Havertz and Said Benrahma thought to be on Lampard's wishlist. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on June 10, 2020

Tweets about this