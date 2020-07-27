Chelsea start official Havertz talks Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chelsea have opened official talks to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reasonably reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder dazzled the football world with his talent and great performances in 2019/20, and has consequently been linked with a host of clubs around Europe. Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid […]



The post Chelsea start official Havertz talks appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

