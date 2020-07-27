Global  
 

Chelsea start official Havertz talks

SoccerNews.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Chelsea have opened official talks to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reasonably reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder dazzled the football world with his talent and great performances in 2019/20, and has consequently been linked with a host of clubs around Europe. Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid […]

