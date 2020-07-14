Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire gives verdict on his team’s performance in the Southampton draw (Video)

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire admits his team weren’t at their best as his team conceded late to drop two potentially vital points at home against Southampton on Monday evening. 🗣"There are loads of areas we need to improve on, we should have won the game" Harry Maguire on Manchester United's 2-2 draw pic.twitter.com/d2nfmddjRp — […]

The post Manchester United captain Harry Maguire gives verdict on his team’s performance in the Southampton draw (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else 00:47

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview of Manchester United's Premier League match against Southampton. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to continue their push for a top-four finish.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
JCR Honda 2020 Team Video [Video]

JCR Honda 2020 Team Video

The JCR Honda team takes you into the awesome world of high-performance Honda Trail Bikes. With all-new camera angles and drone footage designed to make you want to get out and ride! Ricky Brabec -..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 03:27Published
OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk [Video]

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Harry Maguire admits Man Utd put pressure on themselves as Saints force draw

Harry Maguire admits Man Utd put pressure on themselves as Saints force draw Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has admitted that his team felt the pressure on them as they surrendered a lead to draw 2-2 at home to Southampton at Old...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

FootyFansFC

Footy Fans FC Manchester United captain Harry Maguire gives verdict on his team’s performance in the Southampton draw (Video)… https://t.co/cByrrIvKoE 3 minutes ago

Rhiino1

Osinacci™ Manchester United Captain... Harry Maguire 😂 https://t.co/U3m7kBLxd8 10 minutes ago

Obengsamuel90g1

Samuel Obeng @ManUtdMEN Harry Maguire doesn't deserve the Manchester united captain band..... 2 hours ago

egaminggh

eGaminggh Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been widely mocked on social media after his bizarre role in Southampto… https://t.co/HAu8d5ac8J 4 hours ago

FixMUFC

FixMUFC How can Harry Maguire be a Manchester United captain when he can’t even take care of his own game? 9 hours ago

cxrnelius1

7 Can’t believe Harry Maguire was Manchester United’s captain after 6 months of signing 11 hours ago

1989Gador

Monday gador 1989 @FootballFunnnys @bensonclement1 @@footballfunnnysand @bensonclement1 look at Maguire marks his teammates whoever n… https://t.co/gnJdbxxR4S 12 hours ago

1989Gador

Monday gador 1989 See Harry Maguire marks his teammates whoever named him a captain should be fired this guy a disgrace to Manchester… https://t.co/KsO5Vvx0ei 13 hours ago