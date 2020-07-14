|
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire gives verdict on his team’s performance in the Southampton draw (Video)
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire admits his team weren’t at their best as his team conceded late to drop two potentially vital points at home against Southampton on Monday evening. 🗣"There are loads of areas we need to improve on, we should have won the game" Harry Maguire on Manchester United's 2-2 draw pic.twitter.com/d2nfmddjRp — […]
