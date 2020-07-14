Global  
 

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder condemns abuse of David McGoldrick and says social media troll deserves ‘severest of punishments’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has condemned the vile racist abuse directed at David McGoldrick at the weekend. The 32-year-old, who netted his first and second Premier League goals of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Chelsea, wrote  ‘2020 and this is life’ as he shared a message in which he was was called […]
 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says anyone found guilty of abuse via social media should be handed the strongest possible punishment after David McGoldrick became the latest player to be targeted.

