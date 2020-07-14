|
|
|
Kansas City Chiefs, Pro Bowler Chris Jones agree to four-year extension ahead of franchise-tag deadline, per report
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
DT Chris Jones and Kansas City agreed to a four-year deal two days before the deadline for franchised players to sign multi-year contracts.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: 41 Action News - Published
Chiefs Travis Kelce ready to 'Run it Back' 03:53
Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis spoke exclusively with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as the Super Bowl Champ takes part in the American Century Championship out at Lake Tahoe.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
DCF to release summary of Olivia's file
DCF is set to release the file on Olivia Jansen, the three-year-old who was killed and whose parents are charged with her murder.
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 03:18Published
|
|
Younger people testing positive for COVID-19
Kansas recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day Monday, doing so for the first time since the pandemic began earlier this year. The increasing numbers have health officials..
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:28Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|