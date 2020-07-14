Global  
 

Kansas City Chiefs, Pro Bowler Chris Jones agree to four-year extension ahead of franchise-tag deadline, per report

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
DT Chris Jones and Kansas City agreed to a four-year deal two days before the deadline for franchised players to sign multi-year contracts.
