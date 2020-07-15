|
Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Arsenal v Liverpool FC
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 win against Arsenal in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Wednesday night. The newly-crowned Premier League champions will make the trip to Arsenal looking to extend their recent unbeaten run in fixtures against the north London side. Liverpool FC haven’t lost in nine […]
