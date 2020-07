Man Utd fans cheer as Virgil van Dijk error takes Harry Maguire 'clear' of rival Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was heavily criticised for his marking against Southampton on Monday night, but Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk one upped his rival with a clanger against Arsenal Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was heavily criticised for his marking against Southampton on Monday night, but Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk one upped his rival with a clanger against Arsenal 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Van Dijk: We're a step closer to title



Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk says the point gained in the draw against Everton is a step closer to clinching the Premier League title. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this