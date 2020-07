Inter Milan make 'request' to Man Utd over Alexis Sanchez's future at club Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Alexis Sanchez's loan extension at Inter Milan is due to expire at the start of August, but Manchester United have been asked by the Italian club if he can play for them in the Europa League Alexis Sanchez's loan extension at Inter Milan is due to expire at the start of August, but Manchester United have been asked by the Italian club if he can play for them in the Europa League 👓 View full article

