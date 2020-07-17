Global  
 

Revealing words from Ramos after Real Madrid claim LaLiga title

Team Talk Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos saluted manager Zinedine Zidane as a “unique coach” after he guided the club to a first LaLiga title in thr

The post Revealing words from Ramos after Real Madrid claim LaLiga title appeared first on teamtalk.com.
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane

There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane 04:32

 Real Madrid coach insists his side are just taking it one game at a time with La Liga title nearly their's

