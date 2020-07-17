|
Rohit Sharma on Real Madrid's title win: Finally some good news in a year that's severely lacking any
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Friday congratulated Real Madrid after they secured their 34th LaLiga title. Real Madrid secured the 2019-2020 LaLiga trophy after a 2-1 win at home to Villarreal on Thursday night. Karin Benzema scored twice in a game they needed to win to assure the title with a game still to play this...
