Rohit Sharma on Real Madrid's title win: Finally some good news in a year that's severely lacking any

Mid-Day Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Friday congratulated Real Madrid after they secured their 34th LaLiga title. Real Madrid secured the 2019-2020 LaLiga trophy after a 2-1 win at home to Villarreal on Thursday night. Karin Benzema scored twice in a game they needed to win to assure the title with a game still to play this...
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane

There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane 04:32

 Real Madrid coach insists his side are just taking it one game at a time with La Liga title nearly their's

